Company Profile

Daxor Corp is a diversified closed-ended investment company, with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The company's investment objectives are capital preservation, maintaining returns on capital and generating income from dividends. The firm derives revenue through product sales.Daxor Corp is a US-based biotechnology company which provides original medical equipment for medical personnel. It manufactures the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer that provides a rapid direct measurement of a patient's blood volume.