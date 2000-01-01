Daxor Corp (AMEX:DXR)

North American company
Market Info - DXR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DXR

  • Market Cap$49.180m
  • SymbolAMEX:DXR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2394671034

Company Profile

Daxor Corp is a diversified closed-ended investment company, with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The company's investment objectives are capital preservation, maintaining returns on capital and generating income from dividends. The firm derives revenue through product sales.Daxor Corp is a US-based biotechnology company which provides original medical equipment for medical personnel. It manufactures the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer that provides a rapid direct measurement of a patient's blood volume.

