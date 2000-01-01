Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is dedicated towards developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Initially, it focuses on clinical development efforts on pediatric patients living with cancer, a vulnerable population that has been underserved in the recent revolution in targeted therapeutics and immuno-oncology. The lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma, or pan-RAF, kinase inhibitor.