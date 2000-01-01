Company Profile

DBS Group is a Singapore-based banking group providing a full range of consumer, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and institutional banking services. Its footprint is concentrated in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China. The bank's wealth-management business is one of the largest in Asia, with assets under management totaling SGD 245 billion at the end of 2019.DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based banking group. The company through its subsidiaries provides commercial banking, institutional banking, treasury and financial services.