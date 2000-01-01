Company Profile

DBS Group is a Singapore-based banking group providing a full range of consumer, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and institutional banking services. Its footprint is concentrated in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China, and Southeast Asia. The bank's wealth-management business is one of the largest in Asia, with assets under management totaling SGD 245 billion at the end of 2019.DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based banking group. The company through its subsidiaries provides commercial banking, institutional banking, treasury and financial services.