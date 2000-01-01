DBT SA (EURONEXT:ALDBT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALDBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALDBT
- Market Cap€3.870m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALDBT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013066750
Company Profile
DBT SA is engaged in the production and marketing of access control and energy distribution terminals. Its products include electric vehicle charging stations and cabinets, energy distribution terminals and current transformers.