Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a biotechnology company that provides therapy for food and pediatric allergy patients. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing treatments for severe allergies in the United States and other global markets. DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system is through self-administered and noninvasive products. The company also explores potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in research and development of patient-friendly therapy for food and pediatric allergy patients.