Company Profile

DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing, and support services company operating across four divisions: LPG, Retail and Oil, Technology and Healthcare. The company's trading activities are principally in Europe with a growing presence in the United States and Asia.DCC PLC is engaged in liquefied petroleum gas and oil sales and marketing business in Europe. Its segments include DCC Energy, DCC Technology, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Retail and Oil.