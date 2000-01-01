DCD Media (LSE:DCD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DCD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DCD
- Market Cap£6.990m
- SymbolLSE:DCD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BBD7QB75
Company Profile
DCD Media PLC is a holding company providing support services in relation to the distribution, rights exploitation and content production. The company through its subsidiaries distributes television programs and other media.