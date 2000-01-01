Company Profile

DCP Midstream is primarily a gathering and processor partnership with major asset bases in the Permian, Scoop/Stack, Eagle Ford, and DJ Basin. It also has investments in the Sand Hills natural gas liquids pipeline as well as the Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline, which both serve the growing Permian basin. Its general partner is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge.DCP Midstream LP is a midstream master limited partnership. It is engaged in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas, Natural Gas Liquids and condensate.