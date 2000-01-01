DDH1 Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DDH)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DDH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DDH
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DDH
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000134454
Company Profile
DDH1 Ltd is a provider of drilling contract services to the Australian mineral exploration and mining industry.