De Grey Mining Ltd (ASX:DEG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DEG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DEG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DEG6
Company Profile
De Grey Mining Ltd is a Western Australian based mining company that centres on the exploration of base and precious metals. The company's primary focus lies in the Pilbara region on the Pilbara Gold Project, which has found to be prospective for gold mineralisation.De Grey Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company, engaged in the exploration for gold, silver, base metals and uranium.