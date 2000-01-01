De La Rue (LSE:DLAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DLAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DLAR
- Market Cap£142.010m
- SymbolLSE:DLAR
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3DGH821
Company Profile
De La Rue PLC is a commercial producer of currency. It designs and manufacture banknotes, banknote substrates, security features and the associated technology platforms.