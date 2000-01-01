De La Rue (LSE:DLAR)

UK company
Market Info - DLAR

Company Info - DLAR

  • Market Cap£142.010m
  • SymbolLSE:DLAR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3DGH821

Company Profile

De La Rue PLC is a commercial producer of currency. It designs and manufacture banknotes, banknote substrates, security features and the associated technology platforms.

