Company Info - DEA
- Market Cap€285.970m
- SymbolMTA:DEA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINIT0001431805
Company Profile
Dea Capital SpA operates in private equity and alternative asset management sector. It carries out various financial investments such as direct Investments and indirect Investments. The company's Direct Investments are carried in the services sector, in Europe and Emerging Europe and Indirect investments in private equity funds of funds investment funds and theme funds. The company operates and generates its revenue from Italy.