Company Profile

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG is an integrated entertainment company. The company comprises the following main business segments, Live Touring and Entertainment Services. The company produces and organizes a broad range of events and concerts. Its event portfolio is comprised of national and international rock/pop, German hit songs, and middle-of-the-road music, classical music events as well as family entertainment.DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG is an integrated entertainment company. The company comprises the following main business segments, Live Touring and Entertainment Services.