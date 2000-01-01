DealNet Capital Corp (TSX:DLS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DLS

  • Market CapCAD21.190m
  • SymbolTSX:DLS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2423151091

Company Profile

DealNet Capital Corp is a finance company engaged in consumer finance solutions. The Company uses its engagement platform to attract dealers by providing front and back office services to support dealer origination growth.

Latest DLS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .