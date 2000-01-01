Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DF

  • Market Cap$73.510m
  • SymbolNYSE:DF
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2423702032

Company Profile

Dean Foods Co processes, sells, and distributes branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, juices and teas to retailers, food service outlets, and governmental entities across the US.

Latest DF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .