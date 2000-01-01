Debao Property Development Ltd (SGX:BTF)

APAC company
Market Info - BTF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTF

  • Market CapSGD7.120m
  • SymbolSGX:BTF
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CH6000001

Company Profile

Debao Property Development Ltd is an integrated property developer of integrated residential properties and commercial properties from Foshan City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

