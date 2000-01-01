Debflex (EURONEXT:MLDEX)
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLDEX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- ISINFR0010776658
Company Profile
Debflex is engaged in manufacturing of electrical components and equipment. The Company provides various electrical parts, including plugs and switches, circuit breakers, outlets and fuses, adaptors, protective boxes and lead extensions, cables, etc.