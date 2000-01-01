Company Profile

Deceuninck NV is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of PVC systems and accessories for residential and light commercial buildings. The company's geographical segments include Europe; North America, United States, and Canada; and Turkey & Emerging Markets. It derived revenue from Europe. The company offers PVC systems primarily for windows, doors, sliding windows and doors, roller shutters, and louvre shutters. It also offers a terrace and fencing solutions for outdoor living; wall cladding and roofline systems; wall and ceiling covering products and window boards.