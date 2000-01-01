Deceuninck NV (EURONEXT:DECB)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DECB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DECB

  • Market Cap€189.280m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:DECB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003789063

Company Profile

Deceuninck NV is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of PVC systems and accessories for residential and light commercial buildings. The company's geographical segments include Europe; North America, United States, and Canada; and Turkey & Emerging Markets. It derived revenue from Europe. The company offers PVC systems primarily for windows, doors, sliding windows and doors, roller shutters, and louvre shutters. It also offers a terrace and fencing solutions for outdoor living; wall cladding and roofline systems; wall and ceiling covering products and window boards.Deceuninck NV is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of PVC systems and accessories for residential and light commercial buildings.

Latest DECB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .