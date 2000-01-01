Decheng Technology AG (XETRA:333)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 333
- Market Cap€0.920m
- SymbolXETRA:333
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1YDDM9
Company Profile
Decheng Technology AG is a Chinese polyurethane resin producer. It is engaged in the development, production and distribution of polyurethane products used to textiles and leathers products.