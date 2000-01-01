Decheng Technology AG (XETRA:333)

European company
Market Info - 333

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 333

  • Market Cap€0.920m
  • SymbolXETRA:333
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1YDDM9

Company Profile

Decheng Technology AG is a Chinese polyurethane resin producer. It is engaged in the development, production and distribution of polyurethane products used to textiles and leathers products.

Latest 333 news

