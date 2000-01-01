Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Co Inc is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the cannabis products and retail experiences. It has three production houses operating or under development along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating approximately 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in five provinces across Canada. The Plant, company's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has approximately 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. The production house will fuel the growth of its brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest, into new product formats.