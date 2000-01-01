Decisive Dividend Corp (TSX:DE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DE

  • Market CapCAD41.840m
  • SymbolTSX:DE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINCA24345T1003

Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corp is a conglomerate and is engaged in acquiring various types of business. The company acquired two businesses namely blazeking, which manufactures health products; and unicast, which produces long-lasting wear parts.

Latest DE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .