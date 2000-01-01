Declout Ltd (SGX:5UZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5UZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5UZ
- Market CapSGD85.910m
- SymbolSGX:5UZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINSG2F27986197
Company Profile
Declout Ltd is a builder of next-generation cloud, data centers, telecommunications, e-commerce, e-logistics and marketplace companies. Its operating segment includes IT infrastructure sales and services and Vertical domain clouds, and Corporate.