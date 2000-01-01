Company Profile

Decmil Group Ltd is focused on providing full-cycle construction and engineering project delivery. It specializes in a range of design, engineering and construction capabilities which feed into three key pillar sectors namely Infrastructure, Renewables, and Resources. The company has three reporting segments Construction and engineering; Accommodation; and Other. It receives most of its revenues from Construction and engineering segment.Decmil Group Ltd provides multi-disciplined design, civil engineering and construction works for the oil and gas, resources and infrastructure sectors. Its activities include civil work, industrial and non-process infrastructure, and accommodation.