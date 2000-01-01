Decmil Group Ltd (ASX:DCG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DCG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DCG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DCG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DCG0
Company Profile
Decmil Group Ltd is focused on providing full-cycle construction and engineering project delivery. It specializes in a range of design, engineering and construction capabilities which feed into three key pillar sectors namely Infrastructure, Renewables, and Resources. The company has three reporting segments Construction and engineering; Accommodation; and Other. It receives most of its revenues from Construction and engineering segment.Decmil Group Ltd provides multi-disciplined design, civil engineering and construction works for the oil and gas, resources and infrastructure sectors. Its activities include civil work, industrial and non-process infrastructure, and accommodation.