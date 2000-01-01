Company Profile

Dedalus France is a France based company involved in providing software solutions to healthcare institutions in the areas of patient file, technical platforms (biology, imaging, pharmacy, oncology) and billing. The services offered by the company include Support & Maintenance, Hosting / ASP / SaaS and outsourcing.Medasys is a publisher and integrator of medical software for healthcare institutions, public and private, in the fields of a patient record, care production and technical trays. It has an operational footprint across France, Japan, Africa and Morocco.