DeepMarkit Corp (TSX:MKT)
Company Info - MKT
- Market CapCAD0.570m
- SymbolTSX:MKT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINCA24380K1057
Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp is a gamification technology company engaged in the development and operation of a digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its FetchBot platform offers promotional products and services.