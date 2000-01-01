DeepMarkit Corp (TSX:MKT)

North American company
Market Info - MKT

Company Info - MKT

  • Market CapCAD0.570m
  • SymbolTSX:MKT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINCA24380K1057

Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp is a gamification technology company engaged in the development and operation of a digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its FetchBot platform offers promotional products and services.

Latest MKT news

