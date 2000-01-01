DeepMatter Group (LSE:DMTR)
Market Info - DMTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DMTR
- Market Cap£14.730m
- SymbolLSE:DMTR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00B29YYY86
Company Profile
DeepMatter Group PLC is a big data and analysis company, which has built a platform DigitalGlassware, focusing on enabling reproducibility in chemistry.