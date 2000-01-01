Company Profile

Deepverge PLC is a scientific research and AI-as-a-Service company focused on production and analysis of bacteria, virus and toxins utilizing artificial intelligent data analytics in regulatory technology, from scientifically proving the impact of skincare product claims on skin microbiome for global cosmetic company clients to remotely detecting water contamination in real-time.Integumen PLC is a personal health care company. It develops and commercializes technology and products for the human integumentary system that may improve physical appearance, hygiene and general health outcomes.