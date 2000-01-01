Company Profile

Deere is the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment with approximately $35 billion in annual revenue, including $3.4 billion from its financial services arm. The company is divided into two reportable segments: (1) agriculture and turf and (2) construction and forestry. Approximately 60% of Deere equipment is sold in North America and Canada. The principal products harvested by Deere equipment include grain, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, and biomass. In 2020, agriculture and turf made up approximately 71% of total revenue while construction and forestry generated 29%.Deere & Co is engaged in manufacturing agricultural, construction, turf, and forestry machinery. It also provides secured and lease-based financing to support dealer inventory and customer purchases.