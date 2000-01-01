Defense Metals Corp Class A (TSX:DEFN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DEFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DEFN
- Market CapCAD4.070m
- SymbolTSX:DEFN
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2446331035
Company Profile
First Legacy Mining Ltd is a development stage company engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties activity in Western Quebec, Canada.