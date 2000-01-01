Defiance Silver Corp (TSX:DEF)
Market Info - DEF
Company Info - DEF
- Market CapCAD29.500m
- SymbolTSX:DEF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA2447672080
Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico.