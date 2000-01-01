Dekel Agri-Vision (LSE:DKL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DKL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DKL

  • Market Cap£10.580m
  • SymbolLSE:DKL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCY0106502111

Company Profile

DekelOil Public Ltd is engaged in developing and cultivating palm oil plantations in Cote d'Iloire for the purpose of producing and marketing crude palm oil.

Latest DKL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DKL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .