Company Profile

Department 13 International Ltd is developing software and communication that transform the networking and communication fields, including applications in drone defense, mobile phone IT security, and secure enhanced android phone systems. The company is engaged with multiple counter-UAS projects to provide strategic solutions for civil, military and commercial security requirements. It's product MESMER Counter Drone System is a unique patented, low-power, non-jamming, non-line-of-sight, non-kinetic drone mitigation solution that enables an effective and safe method of protecting personnel and infrastructure from dangerous drones. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.