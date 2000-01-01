Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DCTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DCTH
- Market Cap$65.540m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DCTH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS24661P8077
Company Profile
Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.Delcath Systems Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of CHEMOSAT/Melphalan/HDS. The company focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers.