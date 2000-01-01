Delecta Ltd (ASX:DLC)
Market Info - DLC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DLC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DLC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DLC0
Company Profile
Delecta Ltd is an Australian based company engaged in the wholesale business division that sells adult products directly to wholesale customers in Australia and New Zealand. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.Delecta Ltd is engaged in the wholesale distribution of adult products, sale of adult products via mail order and a factory outlet, The company also has an investment in oil and gas operation.