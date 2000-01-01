Delfi Ltd (SGX:P34)
Company Info - P34
- Market CapSGD427.810m
- SymbolSGX:P34
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorConfectioners
- Currency
- ISINSG1Q25921608
Company Profile
Delfi Ltd manufactures and sells chocolate confectionary products in southeast Asia. Its core markets are Indonesia, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the company's sales, and the Philippines. The company also sells its products in Malaysia and Singapore. Petra's flagship brands include SilverQueen, Ceres, Delfi, Goya, and KnickKnacks. The firm imports cocoa, a primary raw material, from cocoa farmers in Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Africa. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Indonesia.Delfi Ltd manufactures and sells chocolate confectionary products in Southeast Asia. The company markets its products under its flagship brands which include SilverQueen, Ceres, Delfi, Goya, and KnickKnacks.