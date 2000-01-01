Company Profile

Delfi Ltd manufactures and sells chocolate confectionary products in southeast Asia. Its core markets are Indonesia, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the company's sales, and the Philippines. The company also sells its products in Malaysia and Singapore. Petra's flagship brands include SilverQueen, Ceres, Delfi, Goya, and KnickKnacks. The firm imports cocoa, a primary raw material, from cocoa farmers in Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Africa. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Indonesia.