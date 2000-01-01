Delivra Corp (TSX:DVA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DVA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DVA

  • Market CapCAD19.480m
  • SymbolTSX:DVA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA24701U1057

Company Profile

Delivra Corp is a specialty biotechnology company. It is a developer of transdermal technologies for the delivery of pharmaceutical and natural molecules, through the skin. It manufactures and sells natural topical creams.

Latest DVA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .