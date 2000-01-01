Delong Holdings Ltd (SGX:BQO)

APAC company
Market Info - BQO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BQO

  • Market CapSGD769.080m
  • SymbolSGX:BQO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CF9000002

Company Profile

Delong Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sell of hot-rolled steel coils and billet in China, Singapore and Hongkong.

Latest BQO news

