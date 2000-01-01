Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Company Info - DLPH

  • Market Cap$1.231bn
  • SymbolNYSE:DLPH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BD85SC56

Company Profile

Delphi Technologies’ main products are fuel injection and valvetrain systems along with the sensors and software controls for each, representing approximately 60% of 2018 total revenue. With a diverse base of vehicle manufacturer customers, no automaker represented 10% or more of the company's 2018 revenue. Regionally, this global parts supplier had about 44% of 2018 revenue from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 28% from North America, 25% from Asia-Pacific, and 3% from South America.Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures integrated powertrain technologies. Its portfolio includes advanced fuel injection systems, actuators, valvetrain products, sensors, electronic control modules and power electronics.

