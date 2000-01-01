Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN)

North American company
Market Info - DN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DN

  • Market CapCAD43.980m
  • SymbolTSE:DN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2477541049

Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in Biotechnology and Medical Research. The company is a licensed producer of medical marijuana and operates a production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Latest DN news

