Delta Air Lines Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DAL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DAL
- Market Cap$26.243bn
- SymbolNYSE:DAL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- Currency
- ISINUS2473617023
Company Profile
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.Delta Air Lines Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world.