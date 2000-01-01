Delta Apparel Inc (AMEX:DLA)
- Market Cap$66.320m
- SymbolAMEX:DLA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINUS2473681037
Delta Apparel Inc together with its subsidiaries is an international apparel design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company. It operates its business in two distinct segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The company offers a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded activewear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products. It specializes in selling casual and athletic products through distribution channels and distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. It also offers its products direct-to-consumer on its websites and in its retail stores. The company derives the maximum revenue from the wholesale of goods through the Delta Group in the United States.Delta Apparel Inc is an international apparel design, marketing, manufacturing and sourcing company that offers a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessory products.