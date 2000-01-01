Delta Drone SA (EURONEXT:ALDR)

European company
Market Info - ALDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALDR

  • Market Cap€0.510m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALDR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011522168

Company Profile

Delta Drone SA is engaged in the designing, production and sale of civilian drones. It also offers consulting, technical assistance, and maintenance services. Its products include Delta H, Delta Y, among others.

