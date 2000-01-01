Delta Plus Group (EURONEXT:DLTA)

European company
Market Info - DLTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DLTA

  • Market Cap€337.120m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:DLTA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013283108

Company Profile

Delta Plus Group is a manufacturer and distributor of personal protective equipment. Its global offer protects workers from head to toe, with the brands Panoply® and Venitex® that combine quality, comfort, technology, ergonomics and design.

Latest DLTA news

