Company Profile

Deltex Medical Group PLC is a British manufacturer of Fluid Management devices, which include the ODM and now ODM+ haemodynamic monitoring systems. It has developed the global gold standard for haemodynamic monitoring with its oesophageal Doppler technology, which is marketed as TrueVue Doppler and often generically referred to by clinicians as ODM. The company's initial and principal technology is a Doppler-based ultrasound oesophageal haemodynamic monitoring. This technology generates highly accurate, real-time data on descending aortic blood flow velocity on anesthetised or sedated patients.Deltex Medical Group PLC develops, designs, manufactures and markets medical equipment that deploys low-frequency ultrasound to visualise and measure blood flow in the central circulation. The company's segments are Probes and Other.