Company Profile

Deltic Energy PLC is a natural resource investing company that invests in a number of offshore oil & gas assets in the UK and is focused on realizing the additional exploration potential of hydrocarbon province. The company's core area is located in the Southern Gas Basin which contains five of the seven licences held, with the remaining two licences focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea.Cluff Natural Resources PLC is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration targets, with a principal focus on the development of its gas licenses in the Southern North Sea.