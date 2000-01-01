Delticom AG (XETRA:DEX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DEX
- Market Cap€52.720m
- SymbolXETRA:DEX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE0005146807
Company Profile
Delticom AG is an online tyre and Car parts retailer. It offers products for its private and business customers. The company offers tyre brands, wheels, motor oil, replacement parts and accessories. For cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and buses.