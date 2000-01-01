Company Profile

Deluxe is a provider of customer life-cycle management solutions to small businesses and financial institutions. The company offers checks and check-related products, logo and web design, hosting and web services, search engine optimization, marketing programmes, digital printing services, printed forms such as deposit tickets and invoices, and office supplies. The small business services segment operates under the Deluxe, NEBS, Safeguard, PsPrint, Hostopia, Logo Mojo, Aplus.net, OrangeSoda, and VerticalResponse brands. The company operates primarily in North America.