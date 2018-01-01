Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Demetallica Ltd (ASX:DRM) Share Price

DRM

Demetallica Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Precious Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Demetallica Ltd is an Australian public minerals exploration company that focuses on the exploration of and, appropriate, development of its Projects possessing copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and other metals and minerals. It holds interest in Windsor Polymetallic Project; Peake & Denison Project; and Chimera Polymetal Project.

ASX:DRM

AU0000219537

-

Loading Comparison

Latest DRM News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News