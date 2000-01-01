Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)
- Market Cap$1.776bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DNLI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS24823R1059
Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.